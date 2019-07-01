Rodriguez To Reintroduce Himself In Sacramento

Hopefully, because while a fight’s a fight and “Slo Mike” can’t wait to get back to work, not getting a big name like Villante – who was forced out of the Sacramento bout due to injury – has to sting, right?

“It doesn’t sting,” said Rodriguez. “It’s one of those things where the opportunity will present itself again or I’m gonna fight somebody with a name. Our division’s only so big, and by the looks of it, everybody’s creating a name for themselves now, so I’m gonna fight somebody with a name. But it doesn’t matter. I’m more happy that I can fight and that they didn’t call it off.”

Rodriguez’ enthusiasm and willingness to fight anyone is understandable, considering that he’s been sidelined since December due to a shoulder injury. And once he got the green light to return, he was ready to pick up where he left off when he scored his first Octagon win over Adam Milstead.