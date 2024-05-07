Rodrigo Nascimento Out To Prove He Belongs

This weekend, the streaking heavyweight makes his first start of 2024, and for the second straight appearance, he’ll compete in front of a packed house, as he ventures to St. Louis to face off with divisional mainstay and two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis in Saturday night’s main event.

The matchup is the best possible version of what Nascimento asked for following his victory over Mayes, when he stood in the center of the Octagon and lobbied for an opportunity to compete against a Top 15 opponent next time out.

Getting the call to headline was an unexpected bonus.

“I wanted someone in the Top 15, and I think Derrick Lewis is a good name; the best name,” said the American Top Team product, who earned decision wins over Tanner Boser and Ilir Latifi prior to his second career win over Mayes late last year. “I re-signed my contract, too, so 2024 has been really, really good for me.