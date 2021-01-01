Rodolfo Vieira Fights to Conquer His Fears

Six weeks later, the 31-year-old Brazilian posted tandem pictures from that — one from after the cut was cleaned up and one from before — along with a caption in both Portuguese and English.

“I might be the fighter who is most scared to be fighting in the UFC or maybe I’m just the most honest,” it began. “I’ve never been afraid to say that. But one thing is certain, fear has never stopped me, and to beat me in there, you better hope that I pass out, get knocked out or submitted.

“If none of that happens, I’ll do everything I can to make whoever is in there tap!”

In a sport where so many go to great lengths to declare how fearless they are, Vieira stepped forward and let it be known that he is afraid, so as he readies to return to the Octagon this weekend for a matchup against Anthony Hernandez, I asked him about it.

“I’m a very truthful person, so I never hide my feelings or anything like that,” Vieira said through a translator. “I am very true with my feelings and when I speak, I tell people exactly what I am feeling.