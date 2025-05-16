Rodolfo Bellato Aiming For A Perfect Peformance

“I had a health problem last year, an inflammation of my kidneys, and I was passing blood in my urine for over a month,” Bellato said. “Doctors couldn't figure out what was going on, so I took a little minute and obviously, I couldn't fight, I couldn't train, so I had to lay back for a bit.”

His first bout of the year was back in February in Sydney, where he faced Australia’s Jimmy Crute. The bout ended in a draw, and although sometimes that may not be the best outcome for an athlete, the Brazilian was content with the result, given how he was able to bounce back from a rough first round.

“I actually think it was a fair result last time,” Bellato said. “I lost the first round 10-8 and then I won both of the other rounds. I don't think it was necessarily a mistake. It was a fair decision.”