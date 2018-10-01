Robertson Living Up To Her Nickname

“It’s hard to say that when you’re on a card with Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens unless another crazy accident like what happened in their first fight happens again, but I do look at it because I’m always looking to get that 50k bonus,” she said. “That’s what I drive for. I’ve been pushing for it my last couple finishes but just haven’t done enough to get it apparently. So it is definitely something I look for, but I just go out there to perform and to have fun.”

Winning is fun. Finishing all her UFC wins is even more fun. And all that fun has taken the Niagara Falls native from raw talent to the flyweight top 15 in the less than two years since she competed on The Ultimate Fighter in 2017.

“I one hundred percent saw things playing out the way they have,” she said. “From the beginning, I wanted to be the most active flyweight in the UFC and, no matter what, I’m always looking for the finish, so I knew that was the goal – highest finish rate and most active. And I just want to keep on getting in there until I get to the belt.”

Along the way, Robertson admits that she snuck up on some people, but that’s not going to happen anymore. Or is it?