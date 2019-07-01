Robertson Excited For Home Crowd Treatment

“I’ve never been in a street fight. I’m probably the least aggressive person I know,” she explains. “It’s just a sport to me. It’s like playing soccer or playing football; that’s how I look at it. I’m more in love with the mental side of jiu-jitsu than anything else. It’s not like I want to hurt people.”

Her opponents might beg to differ, particularly when they find themselves on the wrong end of her rear naked choke, a move that has become her calling card.

“When I was growing up, I was like 115 pounds, wrestling guys that were like 200 pounds…me manhandling them, and I’m like ‘This is awesome that I can do this!’ It’s all just the mechanics of your body. It’s amazing and I love it.”

Her love for jiu-jitsu aside, she firmly believes the sport of MMA affords her even more opportunity to deploy her signature move; almost as if her opponents leave her no choice.

“People always try to stand up, so it’s like they’re giving up their neck. They forget about it for that one second when they try to get to their feet and they give up their throat.”