Roberts Finds Motivation Through Adversity

“(Growing up) was mayhem,” Roberts said. “It was very hard. It was kind of a little bit of a free-for-all, and I kind of had to find my own way as well as have the love and guidance from my mom and getting the morals right from (when I was) young. That’s something that she made sure that she implemented and taught me.”

Roberts’ grinding mentality has shown itself best after his two losses in the UFC. Both times, after losing by knockout, he followed with a knockout win, most recently in London almost exactly a year from when he’ll step into the Octagon again to face Claudio Silva.

“It goes to show that just because an upset or something goes against the grain, that it doesn’t mean that your story is finished and it’s over,” he said. “You need to continue to push forward, and for me, again, that whole adversity, overcoming it, moving forward, having that positive mindset, I think that you either have it engrained in you or you have to really try to develop that, and it was something that I didn’t realize I actually had it until I brought it to this fight game.

“I’m thankful for the upbringing that I had and the morals that I got taught from young because it’s something now that I believe helps me get through the hard times, even when we are in the cage and we have adversity or we can do that because we got it within us.”

