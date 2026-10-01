Roberto Soldić | No More ‘What Ifs’ – ‘Robocop’ Has Arrived

“I’ve fought [in front of] 20,000 people, 25,000 in Poland, in the Philippines, in Doha, Qatar – everywhere. So it's a positive pressure, you know?” he said. “I want to show people what I have in my skills to give them good fights that they buy their tickets for, and I’ve really enjoyed every moment, and yeah, it's great to be here.”

In Salt Lake City, Soldić will take on Williams, who has eight knockouts from his 16 career victories. “The OxFighter’s” preference to stand and bang will suit Soldić perfectly as the 31-year-old looks to make his mark with a big performance on his maiden UFC appearance.

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“I always try to finish my opponents and give my best to perform,” he said. “Also, on Saturday night, there will be a lot of attention, because Khaos is a very dangerous opponent, and I will show all my skills. I also have good wrestling, good jiu-jitsu. I'm not afraid of any part of the fight, and we will see how the fight goes. So, no mistakes. If he gives me a mistake, I will take it… He has 11 fights in the UFC and is an experienced guy – 16-5 record, and has a lot of amateur fights, boxing fights, so I took him seriously… He's a big 170 guy. He always goes for the finish, so he puts on the pressure. And if he touches you, he can knock you out, for sure. And this is what makes me more excited to beat these guys, and I have to pay attention to everything. So, I’m ready.

“I always find my opponents’ mistakes, or I can give you pressure for all three rounds. Also, I just need one punch to finish this. So yeah, it’s like a sniper, you know? I always try to find the chin, and I always succeed in this. I will try to find his chin, but we will see. Maybe I’ll go and wrestle with this guy, you never know.”