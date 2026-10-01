Roberto Soldić | No More ‘What Ifs’ – ‘Robocop’ Has Arrived

If you’d asked any longtime fan of European MMA over the last 10 years, they’d all tell you the same: Roberto Soldić is, pound-for-pound, one of the most destructive knockout artists outside of the UFC. On Saturday night, that all changes, as the heavy-handed fighter known as “Robocop” makes his long-awaited Octagon debut.
After stints with Polish promotion KSW and Asian organization ONE Championship, Soldić has signed to the UFC and will make his debut on Saturday night at UFC 332, taking on fellow knockout artist Khaos Williams in an explosive welterweight matchup on the main card.
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For Soldić, it’s the culmination of a journey that started back in his homeland of Bosnia-Herzegovina back in 2014. Now, 21 wins and 18 knockouts later, he gets his shot on the biggest stage in the sport.
“I feel excited and ready to go,” Soldić told UFC.com. “I’ve waited so long for this moment, and I’ll give my best Saturday night to perform [and show] what I have in my skillset, in my weapons. I believe in myself, and yeah, I’m ready to go.”
While some fighters arrive in the UFC with strong records at regional level and have to adapt to the top tier of the sport, Soldić has been competing at a high level for several years, and has knockout victories over notable names Michal Materla, Patrik Kincl, Mamed Khalidov and Dagi Arslanaliev on his record.
Most notably, he shared a thrilling duology in 2018 with former UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, with the South African dethroning him for the KSW welterweight title only for Soldić to exact revenge with a crushing first-round knockout in the rematch six months later.
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“I have 26 fights at a high level, in main events, co-main events. And now in the UFC, also on the main card, that means a lot to me, and yeah, I think it's the right time,” said Soldić. “I have no injuries, weight cut is going very well. I accepted this at 170 after five years, [and I’m] ready to go.”
That experience comes not just in the number of fights, and the level of opposition. He’s also experienced the pressure of fighting in stadium events in front of massive crowds.
“I’ve fought [in front of] 20,000 people, 25,000 in Poland, in the Philippines, in Doha, Qatar – everywhere. So it's a positive pressure, you know?” he said. “I want to show people what I have in my skills to give them good fights that they buy their tickets for, and I’ve really enjoyed every moment, and yeah, it's great to be here.”
In Salt Lake City, Soldić will take on Williams, who has eight knockouts from his 16 career victories. “The OxFighter’s” preference to stand and bang will suit Soldić perfectly as the 31-year-old looks to make his mark with a big performance on his maiden UFC appearance.
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“I always try to finish my opponents and give my best to perform,” he said. “Also, on Saturday night, there will be a lot of attention, because Khaos is a very dangerous opponent, and I will show all my skills. I also have good wrestling, good jiu-jitsu. I'm not afraid of any part of the fight, and we will see how the fight goes. So, no mistakes. If he gives me a mistake, I will take it… He has 11 fights in the UFC and is an experienced guy – 16-5 record, and has a lot of amateur fights, boxing fights, so I took him seriously… He's a big 170 guy. He always goes for the finish, so he puts on the pressure. And if he touches you, he can knock you out, for sure. And this is what makes me more excited to beat these guys, and I have to pay attention to everything. So, I’m ready.
“I always find my opponents’ mistakes, or I can give you pressure for all three rounds. Also, I just need one punch to finish this. So yeah, it’s like a sniper, you know? I always try to find the chin, and I always succeed in this. I will try to find his chin, but we will see. Maybe I’ll go and wrestle with this guy, you never know.”
International fighters are always proud to fly the flag for their homeland as they embark on their UFC careers, but for Soldić, he carries the support of several nations, with a number of countries helping to shape him, both as a man and as a fighter.
“It means a lot to me,” he said. “I try to do my best to represent the countries. I live in Bosnia, from a Croatian family, and Serbia supports me. This was before the war – before, it was Yugoslavia – so it’s a long story, but I have support from every country. Also, I lived in Germany for 10 years. I still go there to train, and I have a lot of Polish support, so it means a lot to me. People send me messages [and] a lot of support, and this makes me determined to work harder, to prove myself in the best way.”
Soldić counts UFC legends Georges St-Pierre and Gegard Mousasi among his fighting inspirations, but his biggest hero, and the man he’s been linked with throughout his career, is former PRIDE FC legend and former UFC heavyweight contender Mirko Cro Cop.
The Croatian knockout artist – he of the legendary “Right kick: hospital. Left kick: cemetery,” soundbite – has been a mentor to Soldić throughout his fighting career. Soldić’s fighting style is pretty similar to Cro Cop, too – southpaw stance, thumping left kicks to the leg, body and head, and ramrod straight left hands.
“I have a really great relationship [with him],” he said. “I’ve trained a couple of times at his home. He has his own gym in Zagreb, and he sometimes gives me good tips… The guy’s a legend. He has a lot of experience in MMA and kickboxing. [He’s a] southpaw, like me. It’s good to have people like this in your country, who speak your language, to give you some tips.”
For years, Soldić has been one of MMA’s biggest ‘“What if?” questions. “What if he did eventually find his way to the UFC?” Now he’s here, and he plans on making a big impact from the get-go.
“I know I'm born for this stage, and I'm ready to show it,” he said. “I believe in myself, I believe in my skills. I also believe in hard work and discipline. I have the motivation for this, and yeah, the fans can expect really good fights from me.”
And his final message to the fans, and the rest of the welterweight division?
“Robocop is coming.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.