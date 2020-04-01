Robert Whittaker’s Hunger Never Left

It was a run of eight straight fights that included victories over nearly all the top contenders of the 185-pound division. But when Whittaker lost his belt to Israel Adesanya in October 2019, the MMA community learned he hadn’t necessarily felt like he was on top of the world.

Whittaker went on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier this year and admitted to being burnt out from MMA dating back to the second bout with Romero in 2018. And in February 2019, when Whittaker had to pull out of a title defense in his homeland against Kelvin Gastelum the day of the fight – it’s no wonder his frustrations mounted.