Whittaker vs Adesanya Set For UFC 243 In Melbourne
The Undisputed UFC middleweight title will be on the line
By Thomas Gerbasi
• Jul. 23, 2019
The undisputed UFC middleweight title will be on the line on October 5 (October 6 local time) when 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker faces unbeaten interim titleholder Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
Tickets for UFC 243, which airs live on pay-per-view, go on sale on August 16. More information: UFC.com/Melbourne
Australia's Whittaker has been sidelined since the second of two epic battles with Yoel Romero, but this fall he gets his chance to cement his place as the best middleweight in the world when he takes on New Zealand's Adesanya, who is coming off wins over Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum.