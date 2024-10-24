Robert Whittaker | The Relentless Pursuit Of Greatness

Fortunately, there was a replacement fighter available to take Chimaev’s place in Ikram Aliskerov, a then 15-1 fighter whose only professional loss came to none other than Chimaev. He’d won his first two UFC fights by first-round knockout and posed a serious short-notice threat to the Aussie.

Whittaker didn’t care and accepted the fight. Not only did he continue his momentum from the win over Costa, but he also cemented himself as one of the top contenders at 185 pounds, scoring a sub-two minute knockout over one of the middleweight division’s hottest prospects.

Now, just four months later, “The Reaper” has a new date for his high-stakes clash with Chimaev: Saturday, October 26 at UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway in Abu Dhabi.