ROBERT WHITTAKER IS HERE TO STAY

“I think I was burnt out after the second fight with [Yoel] Romero,” admits Whittaker. “It really took it out of me. I was in a rut. I was dragging my feet to training sessions. And the results of that were what you saw.”

But you can’t keep a good man down, and the Sydneysider bounced back with a win against tough Englishman Darren Till in July of this year. More importantly, any feelings of burnout are in the past and he’s returned to relishing the grind.

Which is just as well since “The Reaper” is about to face the surging Jared Cannonier in the co-main event of UFC 254 on Fight Island. Where others might be worried, the 29-year-old is finding the fight game fun again.

