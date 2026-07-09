Robert Whittaker | Happy Again

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But for this week, Whittaker, his wife Sofia, and their six children have all made the trip together, and the proud father and devoted family man says it has made a massive difference.

“Recently, when I’ve been away, I just keep focusing on when I can get back to them, when I can go do things with them after the fact,” Whittaker said. “Fighting is too demanding to be thinking about the after, so instead of longing to go home, being homesick, missing the tribe, I brought them to me.

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“I’m not missing the tribe. I’m enjoying the experience, I’m enjoying fight week. I’m enjoying it now, and I’m gonna enjoy it after as well.

“Honestly, it’s the perfect capstone to my career,” he added. “Bringing my kids, making them a part of my journey because, as you said, all these times that Dad’s been away, you’ve had to FaceTime Dad, Dad’s missed your birthday, this is where I was, this is what I was doing, and they’re now a part of it.They can see what it is that Daddy does.”

Saturday night, everybody is eager to see what Whittaker can do as he makes this transition to the 205-pound weight class.

When he made the jump from welterweight to middleweight, it was easily understood — he was young in his career, had split his first four fights after winning the welterweight competition on The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes, and competing at a more natural weight class seemed like an obvious move.