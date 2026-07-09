Robert Whittaker | Happy Again

Robert Whittaker has made a whole pack of changes heading into his 2026 debut at UFC 329 this weekend, and the positive impact they’ve had on the Australian veteran is readily apparent.
After more than a decade competing in the middleweight division, a run that produced 15 wins, a championship reign, and a prolonged stay as one of the elite talents in the 185-pound weight class, “The Reaper” has opted to relocate to the light heavyweight division, where he kicks things off with a matchup against Nikita Krylov on Saturday.
“It was something I’ve always kind of circled around,” Whittaker said. “People have been asking for years, ‘Is this it? Am I gonna do it?’
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“The last couple camps, the cut’s been — not the day-of cut, but the cut throughout the camp has taken a lot out of me, and because of that, I wasn’t enjoying the camps, I wasn’t enjoying the lead-up, the prep work that went into it. On fight week itself — being alone, not eating much, everything just lent itself to not enjoying the ride as much as I used to, so I made some changes.”
Most people, wisely, haven’t experienced navigating a weight cut or preparing to fight another human being in a cage individually, never mind combining the two into one activity that lasts anywhere from five to 12 weeks, so there is no real frame of reference when it comes to how truly miserable it can be.
But when asked the impact working through a training camp feeling happy and properly fueled has had on him this time around, the 34-year-old put it in the most relatable terms possible.
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“Everybody knows what it’s like to do something they don’t enjoy,” he said with a laugh. “Everybody drags their feet to their next shift, the next thing they have to do, and I just haven’t had to do that this time, so you can imagine how different that feels. I’ve been enjoying it. My family has been a part of it all; I’m happier.”
The family part has been the second big change.
The Sydneysider has spent the bulk of his time in the promotion fighting abroad, with his last bout in the country coming in 2019. Traditionally, he makes those journeys with his team, leaving his wife and their ever-growing tribe at home, feeling the pangs of homesickness the entire time.
But for this week, Whittaker, his wife Sofia, and their six children have all made the trip together, and the proud father and devoted family man says it has made a massive difference.
“Recently, when I’ve been away, I just keep focusing on when I can get back to them, when I can go do things with them after the fact,” Whittaker said. “Fighting is too demanding to be thinking about the after, so instead of longing to go home, being homesick, missing the tribe, I brought them to me.
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“I’m not missing the tribe. I’m enjoying the experience, I’m enjoying fight week. I’m enjoying it now, and I’m gonna enjoy it after as well.
“Honestly, it’s the perfect capstone to my career,” he added. “Bringing my kids, making them a part of my journey because, as you said, all these times that Dad’s been away, you’ve had to FaceTime Dad, Dad’s missed your birthday, this is where I was, this is what I was doing, and they’re now a part of it.They can see what it is that Daddy does.”
Saturday night, everybody is eager to see what Whittaker can do as he makes this transition to the 205-pound weight class.
When he made the jump from welterweight to middleweight, it was easily understood — he was young in his career, had split his first four fights after winning the welterweight competition on The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes, and competing at a more natural weight class seemed like an obvious move.
But this one came as a bit of a surprise to most, and Whittaker understands the public skepticism and apprehension, but believes it will end up being much ado about nothing.
“I understand the test that is light heavyweight,” he said with a smile. “Everyone hits so bloody hard up there, and they’re all tall dudes. Trust me — everybody and their friend has said I’m not a huge middleweight, so I look to silence the doubters.
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“Power is the ultimate equalizer, and I understand that. It doesn’t matter how technical you are; if you get hit hard by a heavy dude, it’s gonna hurt, okay? People are getting knocked out at middleweight. The division doesn’t change it; it’s not like people aren’t getting knocked out anywhere else.
“I understand the threat that is light heavy, but I believe my skill set is a champion level,” he added. “The speed that I have, the physicality that I have is at a champion level, and I’m gonna bring that on Saturday.”
Whittaker pointed to former opponent Paulo Costa, whom he defeated at UFC 298, as someone who has made the same transition and found success, with the Brazilian being stationed at No. 4 in the Meta rankings and No. 7 in the media rankings following his win over Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327 in April.
“My experience is gonna show its head pretty quickly in the fight,” asserted Whittaker, who will be making his 25th appearance inside the Octagon and competing for the 36th time overall this weekend. “I fought Paulo Costa before — he moved up to light heavy and did well. I fought dudes who hit hard before.
“My experience, my speed, and my ability are going to carry me through these fights, is gonna carry me through this division. I believe in myself, and I believe I can do it.
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“And also, I’m a heavy-set guy; I walk around at 220 (pounds) comfortably… when I’m in shape,” he added with a laugh. “Outta shape, it gets a bit hazy.”
Krylov is a perfect measuring stick for Whittaker this weekend — a divisional stalwart with a wealth of experience, the prototypical measurements of the best the division has to offer, and a high finishing rate with no preference when it comes to whether he gets things done on the feet or on the ground.
But after just under a year on the sidelines and having recalibrated everything heading into this next chapter of his career, the light heavyweight newcomer with Hall of Fame credentials is certain that his pedigree and preparation will allow him to make a statement on Saturday night.
“I wanna go in there and execute everything I’ve spent numerous months practicing,” he said. “If I do that, I’m gonna put this guy away, trust me.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.