Robert Whittaker Has Been Here Before

“‘Green’ is dangerous because he doesn't know what to watch out for,” Whittaker said. “He's got that aura of invincibility on him, and he's going to this fight as an underdog with absolutely nothing to lose. That is a dangerous combination. I need to respect that, and I have been, and I've been training like a mad man because of it. I look forward to crossing paths with him on the weekend.”

Of the many traits on which you can compliment Whittaker, his composure in big fights is among the most prominent. Other than his admittedly disappointing performance against Adesanya in their first fight, Whittaker consistently steps up to the spotlight and delivers.

That comfortability in these high-stakes fights is crucial and clear, and it will once again be a factor to watch in Las Vegas. At just 32 years old, Whittaker has spent more time in the UFC than Du Plessis has as a professional mixed martial artist.

“You can see the experience start to show its head every fight,” Whittaker said. Every fight, my level is getting better. Every fight is looking better for me, and I don't plan to stop. That experience is definitely very prevalent in fighting, in combat sports. I get it. I hope that the experience would start to show itself after 11 years in the UFC.”