Robert Whittaker: Australia's First Champion | UFC 30th Anniversary

That opened the door for an interim title fight between Gastelum and Israel Adesanya, the latter winning the duel in 2019’s Fight of the Year and setting up an Australia-vs-New Zealand matchup to unify the title. At the record-breaking UFC 243 in Melbourne, Whittaker relinquished his title to “The Last Stylebender,” but he remains entrenched as the second-best 185er in the world.

Since that fight, Whittaker has thwarted several hopeful contenders. A three-fight streak over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Gastelum earned him another crack at Adesanya, although Whittaker dropped the razor-close rematch at UFC 271. Whittaker did the simple task of going right back to work seven months later, defeating Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision.

Robert Whittaker | Funniest Moments

Whittaker, who was born in New Zealand but moved to Australia shortly afterward, embraces both countries when he walks to the Octagon. Whittaker’s tribal tattoo on his right arm is a nod to his Māori heritage from his mother’s side of the family. On the left side of his chest, he bears the Southern Cross seen on the Australian flag, and as he hypes himself up in the Octagon, Whittaker often repeatedly taps his chest. Although he says the motion is more a nod toward his father and the sacrifices he made while growing up, Whittaker also said he doesn’t mind the interpretation that he is immensely proud of the country he reps.

His efforts outside of the Octagon are notable, as well, between hosting youth clinics at his gym or connecting with the community. In 2018, GQ Australia named him Sportsman of the Year.

The 32-year-old’s legacy as a pioneer and groundbreaker for mixed martial artists from the region is cemented. That said, he is very much in the mix at the top of the division and likely a title contender for years to come.