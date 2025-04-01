Robert Valentin | Back From A Dark Place

The breakout star of the most recent season of the long-running reality TV series, the Team Grasso fighter carried the weight of the masses on his shoulders into his matchup with Ryan Loder and had no real answers opposite the former All-American wrestler. Post-match surgeries meant he couldn’t get straight back at it, and as the days on the sidelines turned to weeks, the engaging and charismatic Swiss talent started carrying around a secret that he could not bring himself to share with anyone.

“I’ve had losses in my career before and they’ve never sat heavy with me before; I’d lose a fight, and the next day, I’m in the gym like, ‘Let’s go!’” began Valentin, explaining why his loss to Loder impacted him so deeply just a few days prior to his return to action against Torrez Finney at the UFC APEX this weekend. “But you only get the chance to fight on the Ultimate Fighter finale once in your life — unless you’re Brad Katona — and this was something that I aspired to, was working for since I started MMA.

“When I started training MMA, I was watching The Ultimate Fighter, and I was like, “Wow — I want to be there some day. I want to be the Ultimate Fighter.’ So getting there and having such a big impact on the show, I put all the hope of the fans on myself, and going to the finale, I was feeling like it was the best time in my life.

“I worked hard. I was in shape. I knew what I brought to the fight and what he was going to do. I knew what I had to do and being unable to do that, going back home after this fight — f***, I was depressed. I was really depressed.”