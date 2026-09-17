Robelis Despaigne | ‘The Big Boy’ Is Back

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Since then, Despaigne switched disciplines and competed under the Karate Combat banner, where his stand-up skills were perfectly suited to the organization’s ruleset. His first three fights for the promotion saw him return to his fast-finishing ways as he claimed a hat-trick of knockouts in a combined 24 seconds.

He eventually earned a shot at former UFC middleweight veteran Sam Alvey for the Karate Combat heavyweight title, and he knocked out “Smile’n Sam” with a head kick in the second round to capture the title.

UPCOMING UFC EVENT TICKETS: UFC Edmonton | UFC 332

He then went on to compete in MMA once again as he knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at an MVP MMA event in May. It suggested Despaigne could be ready to return to the Octagon, and he got the call to return, with Despaigne set to face Australian fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa at Crypto.com UFC 331 on Saturday night.

“I feel as if this is a welcome back party [for me], and I'm gonna give it my all to get the victory,” said Despaigne, who also explained that he has been working hard on his all-round MMA game in a bid to avoid the problems of his last two outings in the Octagon.