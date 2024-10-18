Robelis Despaigne: Some Things Change, Some Things Stay The Same

The Cuban heavyweight, who claimed Olympic bronze in taekwondo at the London 2012 Games, earned a UFC spot after winning his first four fights in rapid-fire fashion, including stoppages in three and four seconds in back-to-back fights.

Order UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

His Octagon debut was also a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it affair, with Despaigne making a huge impression with an 18-second demolition of Josh Parisian at UFC 299.

With an incredible run of finishes that saw him claim career wins two to five in a combined 37 seconds, Despaigne was matched against Contender Series alum Waldo Cortes Acosta at UFC St. Louis and, in a departure from his prior matchups, he found himself unable to finish his opponent early and, after struggling with his cardio and wrestling defense, he took the first loss of his professional MMA career.