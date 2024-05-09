Robelis Despaigne Is Must-See TV

Despaigne’s twenty-year journey with taekwondo and his time spent on the Olympic stage prepared him for all the pressures that come with fighting in the UFC. It feels just like another day in the office for him, and that’s why he believes he’s been able to transition so smoothly to the MMA game.

Sure, with such little time spent in the Octagon there are facets of his game that remain big question marks, but Despaigne knows that those skills will be tested and displayed sooner rather than later, and he’s confident he’ll prove that he can do it all.

“Above all, I think the people wonder about grappling. I think I have improved in grappling, and they don’t know about my ground game. I’m not by any means a specialist on the ground, but I think the people haven’t seen it or its development,” Despaigne said. “They haven’t seen the ground game or my spinning kicks and some other things that I have for them, but skills are growing quick and these are things that come with time.”