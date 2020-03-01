Robbie Lawler's Mentality Is Steady As Ever

He made his first foray into the Octagon on May 10, 2002 in Bossier City, Louisiana, earning a unanimous decision win over Aaron Riley, a Midwest veteran with 22 fights under his belt to Lawler’s four. He was just a kid, but a kid with abundant potential and one that represented the Miletich Fighting Systems, which meant he was being shepherded along in his mixed martial arts odyssey by former UFC champion Pat Miletich while training alongside UFC titleholders like Jens Pulver, Tim Sylvia, and Matt Hughes and a host of other elite talents.

For an emerging fighter in the early days of his career, it was like a fresh-faced new actor being cast in The Godfather Part II and getting to work with Coppola, Pacino, De Niro, Robert Duvall, John Cazale and Diane Keaton. He was surrounded by a collection of incredible fighters who took him under their wings, passed on the knowledge they’d acquired during their careers, and coached him up on how to navigate life as a professional fighter.

More than 18 years later, Lawler is still making the walk to the Octagon, but now he’s the one passing down knowledge to the up-and-coming generation.

“Obviously the sport is huge now, so it’s a little different from when I started, so it’s just about giving back,” said Lawler, who takes on Neil Magny in a matchup that serves as Saturday night’s co-main event in Las Vegas.

“What’s the use of having all this knowledge and all these techniques if you’re not going to show anybody and instead keep it for myself?” asked the 43-fight veteran, who authored one of the most captivating career comeback stories by returning to the UFC in 2013 and capturing the welterweight title at the end of 2014. “It’s all about giving back to the sport, giving back to guys who are looking to create their own history, their own great life, and leaving the sport bigger and better than how you came into it.”