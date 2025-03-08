Robbie Lawler Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

“Robbie Lawler is one of the most badass athletes to every step inside the Octagon,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White. “Robbie was an absolute killer, and I have a ton of respect for his toughness and his fighting style, which helped grow the sport of MMA and UFC by attracting a lot of new fans. Robbie had an amazing career, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”

Lawler will enter the UFC Hall of Fame as the 16th member of the Modern Wing. The Modern Era category includes athletes who turned pro on or after November 17, 2000 (when the first UFC event under the unified rules of MMA was held) and who are a minimum age of 35, or who have been retired for one year or more.

A veteran of 47 fights during his 22-year MMA career, Lawler compiled a 30-16,1 NC (19-15 – UFC / PRIDE / Strikeforce), registering victories over UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone, Frank Trigg (Fight Wing), former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks, former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit, former Strikeforce and WEC welterweight champion Nick Diaz, and former WEC light heavyweight champion Scott Smith.

Lawler made his professional MMA debut on April 7, 2001, winning each of his first four fights across three organizations by first round KO before signing with UFC.

Lawler made his UFC debut on the prelims of UFC 37: HIGH IMPACT, which took place on May 10, 2002, in Bossier City, Louisiana. He defeated his opponent, Aaron Riley, via unanimous decision to launch his career inside the Octagon. Lawler would win three of his next six fights with UFC over two years, ending his first stint with the organization after losing to former UFC middleweight champion Evan Tanner during UFC 50: THE WAR OF ’04.

For the next seven years, Lawler would compete 18 times in other promotions outside UFC, securing a 11-6,1 NC record before making his return. This stint also included appearances in PRIDE and Strikeforce, as it was acquired by Zuffa and merged into UFC.