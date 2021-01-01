Rob Font Set To Battle Cody Garbrandt

Two Of The World's Top Bantamweights Will Headline The UFC's Event On May 22nd.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Mar. 19, 2021
The race for a shot at the bantamweight title gets even more heated on May 22 when 135-pound power hitters Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt face off in a UFC Fight Night main event not expected to go the full five rounds.
Currently ranked third in the world, New England's Font is showing the best form of his career as he's posted three consecutive victories over Sergio Pettis, Ricky Simon and Marlon Moraes, and this spring he can make his case for a title fight when he meets former world champion Garbrandt, who is coming off a stirring finish of Raphael Assuncao that was one of the frontrunners for 2020 Knockout of the Year.