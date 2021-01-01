Rob Font Set To Battle Cody Garbrandt

Currently ranked third in the world, New England's Font is showing the best form of his career as he's posted three consecutive victories over Sergio Pettis, Ricky Simon and Marlon Moraes, and this spring he can make his case for a title fight when he meets former world champion Garbrandt, who is coming off a stirring finish of Raphael Assuncao that was one of the frontrunners for 2020 Knockout of the Year.