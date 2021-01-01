 Skip to main content
Athletes

Rob Font Set To Battle Cody Garbrandt

Two Of The World's Top Bantamweights Will Headline The UFC's Event On May 22nd.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Mar. 19, 2021

The race for a shot at the bantamweight title gets even more heated on May 22 when 135-pound power hitters Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt face off in a UFC Fight Night main event not expected to go the full five rounds.

Currently ranked third in the world, New England's Font is showing the best form of his career as he's posted three consecutive victories over Sergio Pettis, Ricky Simon and Marlon Moraes, and this spring he can make his case for a title fight when he meets former world champion Garbrandt, who is coming off a stirring finish of Raphael Assuncao that was one of the frontrunners for 2020 Knockout of the Year.

View Font's Athlete Profile | View Garbrandt's Athlete Profile

Tags
bantamweight
Cody Garbrandt
Jessica Andrade Celebrates in the Octagon
International Women's Day

Every UFC Women's Champion in History

Look back at every UFC women's champ to wear the belt

Watch the Video
Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.
Athletes

P3 Fight Life with Glover Teixeira

Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.

Watch the Video
The UFC Fight Clock, presented by DraftKings
Announcements

UFC AND DRAFTKINGS REACH GROUNDBREAKING DEAL

DraftKings Becomes UFC’s First Official Exclusive Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner in the U.S. and Canada

More