Rob Font Sees A Clear Path To A UFC Title

“(Sandhagen) is a known name,” Font told UFC.com. “You beat a guy like Cory, and you should be next in line for that title shot. (The goal is) go out there, get my hand raised, get the title shot.”

Facing a technician like Sandhagen, who is coming off a sharp win over Marlon “Chito” Vera in San Antonio about five months ago, on short notice is a tall task, as is stepping up from three to five rounds. Font, though, is confident in the training he does under coach and manager Tyson Chartier, alongside featherweight contender Calvin Kattar and the rest of the Cartel.

Get Ready For UFC Nashville

In Font’s eyes, he sees the additional two rounds as a chance to take his time and manage his energy.

“It's gonna be more about conserving my energy, not doing too much too soon,” Font said. “I got five rounds, I could take my time with it. He's real smooth, slick. He's patient. He's real creative and he's dangerous everywhere. This is one of those fights that I got to be on point the whole 25 minutes and really stay laser-focused in it to get the job done.”