Rob Font Remains Ready For The Unexpected

“I think altogether this is like my 12th opponent switch, 9 in the UFC, I think 3 or 4 in the local scene, so it is something that I’m used to,” Font said. “It’s something that I mentally prepare for. I know that anything can happen, even on fight week, so hopefully everything goes smooth, and we get to the cage, and the fight continues with my opponent right now. It’s just part of the game, it sucks, things happen, but I’m used to it.”

Font was originally set to face Raul Rosas Jr. in the co-main event of Noche UFC in San Antonio, but after Rosas Jr. had to withdraw, things shifted and he will now face David Martinez, who enters only his second UFC fight on Saturday night.

Regardless of who Font was going to face, focusing on the opponent and creating a game plan isn’t something that he spends too much time worrying about. That’s what happens when you’ve dealt with a handful of opponent changes throughout your career.