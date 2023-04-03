Rob Font Is Ready For "A Dangerous Fight"

“I’m bleeding — I can feel the blood, I can smell the blood, I can taste the blood — and now it’s a sense like I’m starting to rush myself to get a finish, because I need one, even though at certain points, I was still winning the rounds.

“I believe it was the second round where I got dropped with the hook — it was late in that round too — but I got up thinking I was really down a bunch of rounds when I could have slowed it down, get back to it and it could have been even going to that third, where I could have just recovered a little more instead of spamming more punches. I think that was a big lesson.”

GREATEST HITS: Jorge Masvidal | Gilbert Burns

The need to remain patient in those moments when things go sideways isn’t the only lesson Font learned while sharing the cage with Vera.

“You never really want to find out how tough you are,” he said with a laugh I know I’m tough, but I don’t want to do that again.

“I know now that I can go that far, and I do know that I’m not going too quit on myself. Even if I’m having a bad day at work, a bad attitude, my emotions are going up and down — I made it through and I’m never going to quit on myself, but I never want to get to that point again.”