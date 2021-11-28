Rob Font: ‘My Time Will Come’

Rob Font knows he needs a couple of big wins to get into the title picture in the bantamweight division, and he believes he can pick up one such victory against Jose Aldo at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo.

Since dropping his first two bantamweight bouts, Aldo has found his feet at 135 pounds, collecting a pair of decision wins over Marlon “Chito” Vera and Munhoz. Even though Aldo is one of the biggest names in the sport, Font isn’t coming into the fight with any hesitancy. He expects to spend the early portion of the fight making some reads, but in terms of respecting the legend too much, that’s not much of a concern.

Also giving Font confidence is his last fight against Garbrandt. Beyond the fact that he showed excellent defensive grappling and put on a jabbing clinic, Font embraced the unique circumstances of headlining a card, namely the cardiovascular test in the Octagon and the pomp and circumstance outside of it.

The New England Cartel Is Here To Chase Belts

“I know I'm there for five rounds,” he said. “Main event, feeling that actual walk, getting the extra media, we've done that. I was fortunate enough to do that with Calvin (Kattar), so I knew exactly what I was getting myself into when it came to that. Besides that, it’s Vegas, it's another fight. I would be lying if I didn't say it isn't a big name. It is a big name, but who isn’t a big name in the top five of the bantamweight division in the UFC? So, just another big name. Another fight. Definitely not taking this lightly at all, and (I’ve been) training my ass off for this fight.”

In the last couple years, Font and Kattar have made a name for themselves in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, respectively, under the New England Cartel banner.