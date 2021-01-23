Rob Font Jumps Back Into The Deep End

That’s real fighter stuff, but it’s no new development with the 33-year-old, who always wants to see how far he can take this.

“It's just in me and I've always been that way,” he said. “I gotta find out where I'm at. Throw me into deep waters and let's find out. That's my attitude and I'm confident in myself. I'm confident that if you drop me anywhere, I'm gonna figure it out. It's another big opportunity, I want nothing but big opportunities, and I believe if you take risks like this, you get bigger rewards, so I'm here to take the risk and we're gonna find out on December 19th. It's big. It's a big fight.”

The fact that Font is still ranked 11thin the world after a year off shows how far he’s come since his UFC debut in 2014. Sporting a 7-3 slate in the Octagon that includes back-to-back wins over Sergio Pettis and Simon, Font has had his issues with injuries, but with what he calls a “new” knee, he’s confident that from here on out, he’s going to be making his move on the 135-pound elite.

“It's weird how things work out,” he said. “I'm right back in there, I got a brand-new knee, so, in my mind, I'm a better fighter. I get the opportunity to leapfrog everybody else in front of me as far as the division goes. And with a big finish, you never know, we're right back for a title shot or definitely a big-name fight. We'll see.”