Rob Font Is Ready For Anything And Everything

So, when he got the call that Dominick Cruz was out of their scheduled matchup in Seattle, and the undefeated Jean Matsumoto was stepping up in his place, nothing really changed for Font.

“This is nothing new to me,” Font told UFC.com. “I've been dealing with stuff like this since the local scene… I don't just say it to say it. I honestly don't believe I'm fighting until we're walking out. I've known guys up and leave the arena on local shows the day of the fight. I know guys roll their ankles warming up. I really don't believe I'm fighting until we're walking, so, in the back of my mind, I'm not too focused on the opponent.”

For Font, what’s more important is getting another win under his belt. His last effort came against Kyler Phillips and, by all accounts, he had his back against the wall. He lost four of his last five ahead of that bout, and Phillips was in a position to break into the Top 10 himself if he could best the veteran. Phillips got off to a quick start, but Font rallied in the second and third rounds to get his hand raised.