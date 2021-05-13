Rob Font: Having Fun And Chasing The Belt

“Getting that win was huge, man,” said Font. “It was probably the biggest win of my career. It was a year layoff for me, I had ACL surgery, so I couldn’t have pictured it going any other way. After the fight, emotions took over me. It was a long time not fighting, I wasn’t sure where I was at in the division, had a huge opportunity, a big, scary name like Marlon, so it was a scary fight.”

Every fight is scary at this level of mixed martial arts and it has nothing to do with the prospect of someone trying to punch, kick or choke you. It goes beyond the nuts and bolts of the action inside the Octagon and into the end result. A win moves a fighter one step closer to a title, while every loss usually means a tumble down the ladder. Font has been on both sides of the equation, and while he’s scored big wins over the years, most notably over the likes of Thomas Almeida, Ricky Simon, and Matt Schnell, when he took big steps up in competition, he fell short.

“I had three big tests before,” Font said. “I got the opportunity to fight John Lineker, Pedro Munhoz and Raphael Assuncao, and we lost all three of those fights. So this (the Moraes fight) was another big name, a scary fight that I had to win. And we finally put it all together.”