Rob Font Bringing Puerto Rican Style To MMA

The energy, the music, the drums – it’s cliché, but it always felt like the roof was going to fly off the place. Think a Georges St-Pierre fight in Montreal and you get the picture.

But when those Puerto Rican icons fought, it wasn’t just those in the venue that got involved.

“It was always Trinidad and then Miguel Cotto,” said UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font. “Any of those fights, you were always getting out and getting invited to the barbecue. It was like you had to watch those fights. It was an event. I remember those nights as a kid and all those parties, staying up and watching those. It would be a party through the undercard, and right when Miguel Cotto or Trinidad fought, the music turns off, everybody stops, and you all get around the TV and watch the fight.”

Now at the No. 11 spot in the 135-pound rankings and fresh off back-to-back victories over Sergio Pettis and Ricky Simon, the 33-year-old wants fans to feel the same way when he fights.

“I want to bring that to MMA,” he said. “When Rob Font fights, you get the family together, you pull everybody together and you pay attention to the whole card, but obviously my fight.”