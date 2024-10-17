Rob Font's Badge Of Honor

“The experience part does play a little bit into it,” said Font. “At first, me coming up, I was like, no, that's bulls**t, until I fought guys like Jose Aldo, (Raphael) Assuncao, even Deiveson Figueiredo, then never mind, experience does play a part. You learn how to stay calm in crazy moments. You learn how to win the fight a little bit better. My plan is to play the scorecards a little better. Sometimes I'm in there just looking for finishes and I'm just trying to get the fight done in a spectacular way. Especially my last one with Deiveson Figueiredo. He played the game a lot better than I did. I was looking to finish him; he was looking to score points and keep the lead. I felt that before and I guess I didn't really buy into it until I thought, I got to start playing this game more. And I feel like this camp, I've been doing that in my sparring rounds. And the best thing about him, he's young, he comes out hot, so he's going to throw a lot of stuff. So that's going to be a lot more opportunities for me to counter and make him pay.”

The key part of that assessment by Font is that when he mentions his recent loss to former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo, it’s clear that he’s still learning at 37, that he doesn’t walk into a fight thinking he has all the answers. No fighter does, but some think they do when they get to a certain point in their career and that’s when the continually evolving sport passes them by. Font isn’t going to let that happen, and he needs to look no further than his lady, Kathryn, and their daughter, Emerald, for the inspiration to stay motivated and keep evolving.

And the Font trio is truly a family unit, with Emerald on a plane with her parents almost as soon as she was born, keeping a close eye on mom and dad.