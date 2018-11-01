Font Is Back And Ready To Make Noise

First it was supposed to be a bout against Cody Stamann in June. That bout was scrapped when Stamann was forced out due to injury. In stepped Brazilian banger John Lineker and this was an even more attractive bout for Font because it was a chance to erase a 2016 loss to “Hands of Stone.” But again, that fight didn’t come off when Lineker was removed from the bout on weigh-in day. That left Font without a fight, and with his 135-pound peers in and around the top 15 booked, he had to wait.

That’s not to say he sat around. Instead, he made the time off work for him.

“Obviously without fighting I didn’t take any damage, so that’s a good thing,” said the 32-year-old. “And I definitely got the chance to get better as far as wrestling and jiu-jitsu and striking because all I had to do was train. I had nothing to look forward to; all it was about was getting better. And then obviously when I got this opponent, we focused on him a little bit more than just training, but I’m feeling good. I did a couple BJJ tournaments and tried to stay busy with teaching here and there and giving some seminars.”

About the only negative was having to miss Thanksgiving…again.