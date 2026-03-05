Rob Font | Age Is Just A Number

For the most part, Font has turned away rising contenders. The first such challenge came in April 2023 when he faced the streaking Adrian Yañez in Miami. Coming off two losses, most viewed Font as another rung on the ladder, but Font emphatically reminded everyone he was very much a player at 135 pounds when he knocked the Houston-native out in the first round.

After suffering two more losses, Font faced Kyler Phillips, who went into the bout riding a 3-fight winning streak. Once again, Font proved he was much more than a veteran steppingstone. He weathered the storm in the first round before taking over the fight in the next two, earning the win on the judges’ scorecards.

MORE UFC 326: Oliveira Good Vibes Only | Holloway Isn't Smelling The Flowers Yet | Main Event By The Numbers

He continued the tune in 2025 when he faced Jean Matsumoto, who replaced the injured Dominick Cruz in Seattle. The Brazilian fought valiantly, but Font did enough to turn the upstart away via split decision. In Font’s last fight, he once again found himself across from a late replacement in David Martinez, who stepped up for the injured Rosas Jr. at Noche UFC, but this time, the youngster got the better of the vet. Font fought well, but Martinez made the most of his opportunity, securing a spot in the rankings just two fights into his UFC career.

Font, disappointed, is keen to hold his spot against Rosas Jr., who made history as the youngest UFC fighter upon his debut in December 2022 and is riding a 4-fight winning streak into March 7. However, Font believes his Octagon time and cardio will pay dividends.