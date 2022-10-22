Road To UFC Weigh-In Results | Semi-Finals

Interviews
Road To UFC returns for the semifinals in Abu Dhabi live from Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022, following UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev. The top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia will be vying for a UFC contract.
Here's Everything You Know Need To Know About Road To UFC
All Road to UFC bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
Road To UFC Official Weigh-Ins Results:
EPISODE 5: Sunday, October 23 at 7am ET / 4am PT
Featherweight Bout: Yi Zha (145) vs Koyomi Matsushima (145.5)
Flyweight Bout: Qui Lun (126) vs SeungGuk Choi (126)
Lightweight Bout: WonBin Ki (156) vs Jeka Saragih (155.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs *Min Woo Kim (139.5)
Featherweight Bout (Non-Tournament): Balajin (146) vs Keisuke Sasu (145.5)
EPISODE 6: Sunday, October 23 at 9am ET / 6am PT
Featherweight Bout: Jeong Yeong Lee (145) vs Lu Kai (146)
Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura (136) vs Shohei Nose (136)
Flyweight Bout: Top Noi Kiwram (126) vs HyunSung Park (126)
Lightweight Bout: Anshul Jubli (156) vs Kyeong Pyo Kim (155)
Welterweight Bout (Non-Tournament): Samandar Murodov (170) vs **Gian Siqueira (175)
*Due to Min Woo Kim missing weight, this bantamweight bout has been cancelled from tomorrow’s Road To UFC: Episode 5. As a result, his opponent Toshiomi Kazama, will proceed to the final of the tournament.
**Gian Siqueira weighed in four pounds above the welterweight limit. As a result, he will forfeit 30% of his purse to Samandar Murodov. The non-tournament welterweight bout between Samandar Murodov and Gian Siqueira will proceed on Road To UFC: Episode 6.
