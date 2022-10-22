 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Road To UFC Weigh-In Results | Semi-Finals

Official Results From Weigh-Ins For Road To UFC Episodes 5 & 6, Live In Abu Dhabi
Oct. 22, 2022

Road To UFC returns for the semifinals in Abu Dhabi live from Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022, following UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev. The top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia will be vying for a UFC contract. 

Here's Everything You Know Need To Know About Road To UFC 

All Road to UFC bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

Road To UFC Official Weigh-Ins Results:

EPISODE 5: Sunday, October 23 at 7am ET / 4am PT

Featherweight Bout: Yi Zha (145) vs Koyomi Matsushima (145.5)

Flyweight Bout: Qui Lun (126) vs SeungGuk Choi (126)

Lightweight Bout: WonBin Ki (156) vs Jeka Saragih (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs *Min Woo Kim (139.5)

Featherweight Bout (Non-Tournament): Balajin (146) vs Keisuke Sasu (145.5)

EPISODE 6: Sunday, October 23 at 9am ET / 6am PT

Featherweight Bout: Jeong Yeong Lee (145) vs Lu Kai (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura (136) vs Shohei Nose (136)

Flyweight Bout: Top Noi Kiwram (126) vs HyunSung Park (126)

Lightweight Bout: Anshul Jubli (156) vs Kyeong Pyo Kim (155)

Welterweight Bout (Non-Tournament): Samandar Murodov (170) vs **Gian Siqueira (175)

 

*Due to Min Woo Kim missing weight, this bantamweight bout has been cancelled from tomorrow’s Road To UFC: Episode 5. As a result, his opponent Toshiomi Kazama, will proceed to the final of the tournament.

**Gian Siqueira weighed in four pounds above the welterweight limit. As a result, he will forfeit 30% of his purse to Samandar Murodov. The non-tournament welterweight bout between Samandar Murodov and Gian Siqueira will proceed on Road To UFC: Episode 6.

: