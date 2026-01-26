Road To UFC Season 4 Finale Preview

Over the first three seasons, competitors like HyunSung Park, Rinya Nakamura, Rongzhu, Rei Tsuraya and Shi Ming have all earned their place on the UFC roster by successfully navigating the tournaments in their respective divisions. At the same time, two of the biggest success stories to date to emerge from the series — light heavyweight Zhang Mingyang and flyweight Wang Cong, both of whom are currently ranked — stood out in non-tournament matchups.

This weekend at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, the four tournament finales for Season 4 of Road to UFC kick off UFC 325, so here’s a little refresher on how the quartet of compelling matchups came together before the action hits the Octagon on Saturday evening.

Lightweight Finale: SangWook “Frogman” Kim vs “Street Buddha” Dom Mar Fan