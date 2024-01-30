Road To UFC Season 2 Preview

Fight Coverage
Last May, 32 mixed martial arts athletes from four weight classes - flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight - began on their Road To UFC journey, hoping to earn a UFC contract at the end of it all. Now, a select few remain and the chance has come as they prepare to compete in the finals of season 2 on February 3.
Road To UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament, that features top MMA prospects. The athletes come from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand.
The opening round took place last May at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, with the semifinals in August following UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie in Singapore.
The finals will air live on UFC Fight Pass after the main card of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov concludes.
The first fight takes place in the flyweight division as Rei Tsuruya and Jiniushiyue collide. Tsuruya defeated Ronal Siahaan and Mark Climaco to advance to the finals and enters the final with a record of 8-0 at only 21 years old. In Singapore, Jiniushiyue took out former finalist SeungGuk Choi by unanimous decision to secure his spot in the finals.
Road To UFC Finals, Season 2 (Live On UFC Fight Pass, 11:30pm ET)
The second final of the night will see Kaiwen and Yi Zha fight for a UFC contract. Kaiwen comes into the fight with a 12-5 record after beating Lu Kai and Koya Kanda on his way to the finals. His opponent, Yi Zha, is no stranger to being in the finals, as he competed in them on the inaugural season of Road To UFC last year. He came up short against JeongYeong Lee last time and looks to be the one leaving with a contract this time around.
The final fight of the night takes place in the lightweight division when Rongzhu and Shin Haraguchi square off. Rongzhu has already spent time as a UFC athlete previously, back in 2021 and 2022, and is looking to earn a second chance to step back into the Octagon. He most recently beat SangWook Kim in Singapore to earn his spot in the finale. At 25 years old, Haraguchi holds a 7-0, 1 NC record with hopes to earn his first UFC contract.
There’s no doubt some stars will be made from this season of Road To UFC. It’s something we have already seen from athletes that competed on the first season. Athletes such as Rinya Nakamura, Jeka Saragih, HyunSung Park and Anshul Jubli have made a splash inside of the Octagon already. In addition, JeongYeong Lee is back in action this Saturday against Blake Bilder.
Contracts will be handed out and lives will be changed, so don’t miss any of the action, live on UFC Fight Pass.
