Road To UFC Season 2 Preview

Road To UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament, that features top MMA prospects. The athletes come from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand.

The opening round took place last May at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, with the semifinals in August following UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie in Singapore.

The finals will air live on UFC Fight Pass after the main card of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov concludes.