Road To UFC Season 2 Participants Announced

ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that gives top MMA prospects from Asia a pathway to a UFC contract. Eight mixed martial arts athletes will compete in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. To provide additional opportunities for MMA prospects in Asia, there will also be four non-tournament bouts. Here are the participants and bouts in ROAD TO UFC Season 2:

Flyweight (>56.7kg)

Rei Tsuruya (Japan) vs Ronal Siahaan (Indonesia)

Mark Climaco (Philippines) vs Jung Hyun Lee (South Korea)

Ji Niushiyue (China) vs Billy Pasulatan (Indonesia)

Sumit Kumar (India) vs Seung Guk Choi (South Korea)

Bantamweight (>61.2kg)

Xiao Long (China) vs Shohei Nose (Japan)

Shuya Kamikubo (Japan) vs Jieleyisi Baergeng (China)

Eperaim Ginting (Indonesia) vs Daermisi Zhawupasi (China)

Chang Ho Lee (South Korea) vs Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (India)

Featherweight (>65.8kg)

Yi Zha (China) vs Abdul Azeem Badakhshi (Afghanistan)

Keisuke Sasu (Japan) vs Sang Won Kim (Korea)

Yibugele (China) vs Koya Kanda (Japan)

Li Kaiwen (China) vs Reza Arianto (Indonesia)

Lightweight (>70.3kg)

Seong Chan Hong (South Korea) vs Rong Zhu (China)

Kazuma Maruyama (Japan) vs Sang Uk Kim (South Korea)

Windri Patilima (Indonesia) vs Shin Haraguchi (Japan)

Won Bin Ki (South Korea) vs Batebolati Bahatebole (China)

Non-tournament bouts

Flyweight: Top Noi Kiwram (Thailand) vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (Mongolia)

Flyweight: Sim Kai Xiong (Singapore) vs Peter Danasoe (Thailand)

Welterweight: Nueraji Taiyilake (China) vs Han Seul Kim (Korea)

Welterweight: Chris Hofmann (Philippines) vs Sang Hoon Yoo (Korea)

The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 on May 27 and 28 will air in Asia primetime (GMT +8) on UFC broadcast partners (check local listings). Additional information on the tournament will be announced at a later date.

