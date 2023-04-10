Road To UFC Season 2 Participants Announced

UFC, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, has announced the participants for ROAD TO UFC Season 2, the most significant opportunity for Asia's top MMA prospects to make it to the world stage. The opening round will take place across two days, May 27 and 28, in Shanghai, China at the UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI).
The ROAD TO UFC Season 2 opening round will be the first live, broadcast event to take place within the UFC PI Shanghai, the world’s largest, state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility.
UFC opened the Performance Institute Shanghai in 2019, and at 93,000 square feet, it is nearly three times as large as the original UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. It serves as UFC’s headquarters in Asia and a hub to develop and support the next generation of MMA athletes from mainland China and the greater Asia-Pacific region. The facility also serves as Official High Performance Advisor to the Chinese Olympic Committee and hosts UFC Academy, the region’s leading MMA talent development program.
ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that gives top MMA prospects from Asia a pathway to a UFC contract. Eight mixed martial arts athletes will compete in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. To provide additional opportunities for MMA prospects in Asia, there will also be four non-tournament bouts. Here are the participants and bouts in ROAD TO UFC Season 2:
Flyweight (>56.7kg)
- Rei Tsuruya (Japan) vs Ronal Siahaan (Indonesia)
- Mark Climaco (Philippines) vs Jung Hyun Lee (South Korea)
- Ji Niushiyue (China) vs Billy Pasulatan (Indonesia)
- Sumit Kumar (India) vs Seung Guk Choi (South Korea)
Bantamweight (>61.2kg)
- Xiao Long (China) vs Shohei Nose (Japan)
- Shuya Kamikubo (Japan) vs Jieleyisi Baergeng (China)
- Eperaim Ginting (Indonesia) vs Daermisi Zhawupasi (China)
- Chang Ho Lee (South Korea) vs Rana Rudra Pratap Singh (India)
Featherweight (>65.8kg)
- Yi Zha (China) vs Abdul Azeem Badakhshi (Afghanistan)
- Keisuke Sasu (Japan) vs Sang Won Kim (Korea)
- Yibugele (China) vs Koya Kanda (Japan)
- Li Kaiwen (China) vs Reza Arianto (Indonesia)
Lightweight (>70.3kg)
- Seong Chan Hong (South Korea) vs Rong Zhu (China)
- Kazuma Maruyama (Japan) vs Sang Uk Kim (South Korea)
- Windri Patilima (Indonesia) vs Shin Haraguchi (Japan)
- Won Bin Ki (South Korea) vs Batebolati Bahatebole (China)
Non-tournament bouts
- Flyweight: Top Noi Kiwram (Thailand) vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (Mongolia)
- Flyweight: Sim Kai Xiong (Singapore) vs Peter Danasoe (Thailand)
- Welterweight: Nueraji Taiyilake (China) vs Han Seul Kim (Korea)
- Welterweight: Chris Hofmann (Philippines) vs Sang Hoon Yoo (Korea)
The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 on May 27 and 28 will air in Asia primetime (GMT +8) on UFC broadcast partners (check local listings). Additional information on the tournament will be announced at a later date.
Media members can apply for credentials to all UFC events by creating an account and registering at Access.UFC.com.
Follow us on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use the official hashtag: #ROADTOUFC2.