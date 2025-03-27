Road To UFC Returns For Season 4 With Opening Round On May 22 & 23

ROAD TO UFC is a “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia Pacific and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities for promising talent.

To date, 17 ROAD TO UFC participants have been awarded UFC contracts: eleven tournament winners; three finalists; and three non-tournament bout winners.

China: Rongzhu, Shi Ming, Xiao Long, Yi Zha, Wang Cong, Zhang Mingyang

India: Anshul Jubli

Indonesia: Jeka Saragih

Japan: Rei Tsuruya, Rinya Nakamura, Toshiomi Kazama

South Korea: ChangHo Lee, DongHoon Choi, Hyun Sung Park, Jeong Yeong Lee, SuYoung You

Mongolia: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Currently, UFC signees from ROAD TO UFC constitute almost one-third of all Asian athletes on the UFC roster, attesting to the tournament's success at finding the top regional talent. Contract winners have competed in 23 bouts since 2022; they've delivered seven finishes, and seven Performance of the Night awards.

The ROAD TO UFC Season 4 opening round will take place at the UFC PI Shanghai in front of a live audience. The UFC PI Shanghai opened in 2019, and at 93,000 square feet -- nearly three times as large as the original UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas -- it is the world’s largest, state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility. The UFC PI Shanghai develops and supports the next generation of MMA athletes from mainland China and the greater Asia-Pacific region by hosting an invite-only UFC Academy Combine to test and select up-and-coming prospects for a full scholarship to the UFC Academy, the world’s leading MMA talent development program. The facility also serves as Official High Performance Advisor to the Chinese Olympic Committee. The UFC recently opened a third UFC PI in Mexico City, and has expanded the UFC Academy program even further.

The ROAD TO UFC Season 4 opening round will be broadcast live in Asia-Pacific prime time from the UFC PI Shanghai, which was purpose-built for live remote production (REMI) via connection to its sister facility, UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.