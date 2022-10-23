Road To UFC Results & Scorecards | Semi-Finals

The semifinal event in the Road to UFC tournament touched down at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, picking up where the action left off following the opening series of events in June.

Sunday’s opening slate of fights provided a number of competitive, hard-fought battles and another highlight reel finish for Jeka Saragih, setting high expectations for the second wave semifinal combatants stepping into the Octagon.

And the group did not disappoint.

Here’s a look at what transpired.