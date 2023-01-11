Road To UFC Finals Set For February 4

The opening round of ROAD TO UFC was held in June of 2022 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium ahead of UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA, UFC’s first-ever Pay-Per-View event in Southeast Asia. The semifinals took place on Sunday, October 23, in Abu Dhabi to conclude a fight week for the blockbuster UFC 280: OLIVEIRA vs MAKHACHEV.

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, "ROAD TO UFC has been an amazing success, with stand-out performances from Asia's hottest prospects, and incredible engagement around the region. These eight finalists will have the opportunity to earn a multi-fight contract, and represent their home countries in UFC."

The ROAD TO UFC finals bouts are as follows:

Flyweight: Seung Guk Choi vs Hyun-Sung Park

Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs Rinya Nakamura

Featherweight: Yi Zha vs Jung-Young Lee

Lightweight: Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS SPIVAC will air live in Asia on Sunday, February 5, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The prelims start at 11 a.m. (Hong Kong), followed by the ROAD TO UFC finals at 12 p.m., and the main card at 2 p.m.