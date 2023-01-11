Road To UFC Finals Set For February 4

Announcements
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion, today announced the inaugural ROAD TO UFC tournament finals will air live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 4, on the prelims of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS SPIVAC. At the thrilling conclusion, four winners will be awarded UFC contracts.
ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that takes top MMA prospects from Asia and gives them a pathway to a UFC contract. The tournament started with 32 mixed martial arts athletes, with eight competing in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. The athletes in ROAD TO UFC came from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand.
The opening round of ROAD TO UFC was held in June of 2022 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium ahead of UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA, UFC’s first-ever Pay-Per-View event in Southeast Asia. The semifinals took place on Sunday, October 23, in Abu Dhabi to conclude a fight week for the blockbuster UFC 280: OLIVEIRA vs MAKHACHEV.
Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, "ROAD TO UFC has been an amazing success, with stand-out performances from Asia's hottest prospects, and incredible engagement around the region. These eight finalists will have the opportunity to earn a multi-fight contract, and represent their home countries in UFC."
The ROAD TO UFC finals bouts are as follows:
- Flyweight: Seung Guk Choi vs Hyun-Sung Park
- Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs Rinya Nakamura
- Featherweight: Yi Zha vs Jung-Young Lee
- Lightweight: Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS VS SPIVAC will air live in Asia on Sunday, February 5, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The prelims start at 11 a.m. (Hong Kong), followed by the ROAD TO UFC finals at 12 p.m., and the main card at 2 p.m.
Athletes
Stephan Bonnar 1977 - 2022
