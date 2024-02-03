Road To UFC Final Results & Scorecards | Season 2 Finals

Fight Coverage
Results
Official Results And Scorecards From Road To UFC Season 2 Finale, Live From Las Vegas
ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that takes top MMA prospects from Asia and gives them a pathway to a UFC contract. Season 2 started with 32 mixed martial arts athletes, with eight competing in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. The athletes in ROAD TO UFC came from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand.
The opening round took place on May 27 and 28 at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai, and the semifinals took place following UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY VS THE KOREAN ZOMBIE in Singapore on August 27.
Road To UFC Official Results
Best Finishes | Road To UFC Season 2
Flyweight Final: Rei Tsuruya vs Jiniushiyue
- 22-year old dedicated finisher Jiniushiyue "Little King Kong" (13-2, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces decorated national wrestler 21-year old Rei Tsuruya (8-0, fighting out of Chiba, Japan)
Lightweight Final: Rongzhu vs Shin Haraguchi
- Former UFC athlete and strong finisher Rongzhu (24-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces power wrestler Shin Haraguchi (7-0 1NC, fighting out of Kagoshima, Japan)
Tags
