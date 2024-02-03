 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the Road to UFC event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Road To UFC Final Results & Scorecards | Season 2 Finals

Official Results And Scorecards From Road To UFC Season 2 Finale, Live From Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 3, 2024

ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that takes top MMA prospects from Asia and gives them a pathway to a UFC contract. Season 2 started with 32 mixed martial arts athletes, with eight competing in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. The athletes in ROAD TO UFC came from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand.

The opening round took place on May 27 and 28 at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai, and the semifinals took place following UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY VS THE KOREAN ZOMBIE in Singapore on August 27. 

Watch It On UFC FIGHT PASS 

Road To UFC Official Results

Best Finishes | Road To UFC Season 2
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Flyweight Final: Rei Tsuruya vs Jiniushiyue 

  • 22-year old dedicated finisher Jiniushiyue "Little King Kong" (13-2, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces decorated national wrestler 21-year old Rei Tsuruya (8-0, fighting out of Chiba, Japan)

Featherweight Final: Kaiwen vs Yizha 

  • Iconic aggressive striker Kaiwen (12-5, fighting out of Hunan, China) faces seasoned, intelligent tactician Yizha (24-4, fighting out of Sichuan, China)

Lightweight Final: Rongzhu vs Shin Haraguchi 

  • Former UFC athlete and strong finisher Rongzhu (24-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces power wrestler Shin Haraguchi (7-0 1NC, fighting out of Kagoshima, Japan)
