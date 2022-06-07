Road To UFC Weigh-In Results

UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA in Singapore goes down on June 11 as the first pay-per-view event in Southeast Asia, and during the Fight Week lead up, UFC will host a ground-breaking win-and-advance tournament: ROAD TO UFC. The top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia will be vying for a UFC contract.

All Road to UFC bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

Road To UFC Official Weigh-Ins Results: