Road To UFC Weigh-In Results

Announcements
Results
Official Results From Weigh-Ins For Road To UFC Episodes 1-4, Live In Singapore
UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA in Singapore goes down on June 11 as the first pay-per-view event in Southeast Asia, and during the Fight Week lead up, UFC will host a ground-breaking win-and-advance tournament: ROAD TO UFC. The top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia will be vying for a UFC contract.
Everything You Need To Know About Road to UFC
All Road to UFC bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
Road To UFC Official Weigh-Ins Results:
EPISODE 2
- Flyweight (Non-Tournament) Bout: Shaun Etchell () vs Takeru Uchida (125.5)
- Lightweight Bout: Jeka Saragih (153) vs Pawan Maan (155)
- Flyweight Bout: Qiu Lun (126) vs Wallen Del Rosario (124)
- Featherweight Bout: JunYoung Hong (146) vs Koyomi Matsushima (145.5)
Due to illness with Xiao Long, his bantamweight bout against MinWoo Kim has been cancelled from Road To UFC Episode 2.
JunYoung Hong and Koyomi Matsushima will serve as the new main event for Road To UFC Episode 2.
EPISODE 1
- Light Heavyweight (Non-Tournament) Bout: Zhang Mingyang (206) vs Tuco Tokkos (206)
- Flyweight Bout: SeungGuk Choi (126) vs Rama Supandhi (125)
- Bantamweight Bout: Maimaitituoheti Keremuaili (136) vs Toshiomi Kazama (135)
- Lightweight Bout: Jinnosuke Kashimura (152) vs WonBin Ki (155.5)
- Featherweight Bout: Yi Zha (145.5) vs Keisuke Sasu (145.5)
Don't Miss A Moment Of A Historic Event At UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka, Live From The Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 11, 2022. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, And You Can Catch The Main Card At 10pm ET/7pm PT
:
:
Athletes
Top Submissions | Bantamweight
Fight Coverage