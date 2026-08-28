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A general view during the Road to UFC event at Shanghai Indoor Stadium
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Road To UFC Results | Season 5, Semifinals

Live Results, Official Scorecards, Fight Recaps And More From Road To UFC Season 5 Semifinals, Live From Oriental Sports Center In Shanghai, China On August 28, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Aug. 28, 2026

Road To UFC returns on August 28 in Shanghai, China for the Season 5 semifinals, as Asia Pacific’s top MMA prospects look to punch their tickets to the finals.

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Following an opening round that produced an astonishing 10 finishes, the remaining 16 semifinalists return to action with a spot in the finals and the opportunity to earn a multi-fight UFC contract on the line. The night will also feature two official UFC bouts, with middleweight and lightweight matchups rounding out the card. Action begins Friday, August 28 at 5am ET/2am PT.

Road To UFC Season 5, Semifinals Results

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

RTU Strawweight Semifinal:
BoHyun Park vs Farida Abdueva

RTU Bantamweight Semifinal:
Ryo Tajima vs Chungreng Koren

RTU Featherweight Semifinal:
Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj vs YoungJae Song

RTU Flyweight Semifinal:
Takaya Suzuki vs Joseph Larcinese

RTU Strawweight Semifinal:
Meng Bo vs Machi Fukuda

RTU Bantamweight Semifinal:
Kasib Murdoch vs Rabindra Dhant

RTU Featherweight Semifinal:
Ahejiang Ailinuer vs George Mangos

UFC Middleweight Bout:
Yilizhati Maimaitijiang vs Treston Vines

UFC Lightweight Bout:
Maheshate vs Darrius Flowers

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