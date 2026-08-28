Road To UFC Results | Season 5, Semifinals

Following an opening round that produced an astonishing 10 finishes, the remaining 16 semifinalists return to action with a spot in the finals and the opportunity to earn a multi-fight UFC contract on the line. The night will also feature two official UFC bouts, with middleweight and lightweight matchups rounding out the card. Action begins Friday, August 28 at 5am ET/2am PT.
Road To UFC Season 5, Semifinals Results
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
RTU Strawweight Semifinal: BoHyun Park vs Farida Abdueva
RTU Bantamweight Semifinal: Ryo Tajima vs Chungreng Koren
RTU Featherweight Semifinal: Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj vs YoungJae Song
RTU Flyweight Semifinal: Takaya Suzuki vs Joseph Larcinese
RTU Strawweight Semifinal: Meng Bo vs Machi Fukuda
RTU Bantamweight Semifinal: Kasib Murdoch vs Rabindra Dhant
RTU Featherweight Semifinal: Ahejiang Ailinuer vs George Mangos
UFC Middleweight Bout: Yilizhati Maimaitijiang vs Treston Vines
UFC Lightweight Bout: Maheshate vs Darrius Flowers