Road To UFC Results | Season 5 Opening Rounds: Day 2

The opening round takes place across two days, Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29, at Galaxy Arena in Macau. Both days of action start at a special time: 6am ET/3am PT.

Each day of Road To UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring an official UFC fight. On the second night, Friday, May 29, a special main event will see RTU Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation Shi Ming return for her second main event to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar.

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The co-main event will be the Road To UFC Season 4 Flyweight Final between grappling prodigy Namsrai Batbayar and well-rounded finisher Yin Shuai.

Results & Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)