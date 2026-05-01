Road To UFC Results | Season 5 Opening Rounds: Day 2
See The Fight Results And Official Scorecards From The Opening Round Of Road To UFC Season 5, Live From Galaxy Arena In Macau On Friday, May 29
By UFC Staff Report
• May. 29, 2026
Road To UFC, a win and advance tournament offering top MMA prospects from across Asia-Pacific a direct path to the UFC, returns for its fifth season!
The opening round takes place across two days, Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29, at Galaxy Arena in Macau. Both days of action start at a special time: 6am ET/3am PT.
Each day of Road To UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring an official UFC fight. On the second night, Friday, May 29, a special main event will see RTU Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation Shi Ming return for her second main event to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar.