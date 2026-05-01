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A general view of the Octagon prior to the Road to UFC event at UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai
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Road To UFC Results | Season 5 Opening Rounds: Day 2

See The Fight Results And Official Scorecards From The Opening Round Of Road To UFC Season 5, Live From Galaxy Arena In Macau On Friday, May 29
By UFC Staff Report • May. 29, 2026

Road To UFC, a win and advance tournament offering top MMA prospects from across Asia-Pacific a direct path to the UFC, returns for its fifth season!

The opening round takes place across two days, Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29, at Galaxy Arena in Macau. Both days of action start at a special time: 6am ET/3am PT.

Each day of Road To UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring an official UFC fight. On the second night, Friday, May 29, a special main event will see RTU Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation Shi Ming return for her second main event to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar. 

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The co-main event will be the Road To UFC Season 4 Flyweight Final between grappling prodigy Namsrai Batbayar and well-rounded finisher Yin Shuai.

Results & Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Fight Card:

Strawweight — Dong Huaxiang vs BoHyun Park

Strawweight — Machi Fukuda vs Anelya Toktogonova

Strawweight — Meng Bo vs Arisa Matsuda

Strawweight — Farida Abdueva vs Feng Xiaocan

Flyweight — Jiniushiyue vs Kaito Oda

Flyweight — Eros Baluyot vs Takeru Uchida

Flyweight — Takaya Suzuki vs Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar

Flyweight — Ryoga Arimoto vs Joseph Larcinese

RTU Season 4 Flyweight Final — Yin Shuai vs Namsrai Batbayar

UFC Strawweight Bout — Shi Ming vs Puja Tomar

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