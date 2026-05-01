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A general view of the Octagon prior to the Road to UFC event at UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai
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Road To UFC Results | Season 5 Opening Rounds: Day 1

See The Fight Results And Official Scorecards From The Opening Round Of Road To UFC Season 5, Live From Galaxy Arena In Macau On Thursday, May 28
By UFC Staff Report • May. 28, 2026

Road To UFC, a win and advance tournament offering top MMA prospects from across Asia-Pacific a direct path to the UFC, returns for its fifth season!

The opening round takes place across two days, Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29, at Galaxy Arena in Macau. Both days of action start at a special time: 6am ET/3am PT.

How To Watch Road To UFC In Your Country

Each day of Road To UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring an official UFC fight. On the first night, Thursday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez in a UFC lightweight main event. In the co-headliner, Xie Bin faces Yudi Cahyadi in a UFC featherweight bout.

Results & Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Fight Card:

Featherweight — George Mangos vs Yuito Yanagawa

Featherweight — Ahejiang Ailinuer vs GwanWoo Lim

Featherweight — Regezhen vs Dagilsuren Chagnaadorj

Featherweight — Jin Aoi vs YoungJae Song

Bantamweight — Yunosuke Minami vs Kasib Murdoch

Bantamweight — Rabindra Dhant vs Kimbert Alintozon

Bantamweight — Ti Haitao vs Ryo Tajima

Bantamweight — Ryuho Miyaguchi vs Chungreng Koren

UFC Featherweight Bout — Xie Bin vs Yudi Cahyadi

UFC Lightweight Bout — Rongzhu vs Victor Martinez

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