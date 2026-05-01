Road To UFC Results | Season 5 Opening Rounds: Day 1

Each day of Road To UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring an official UFC fight. On the first night, Thursday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez in a UFC lightweight main event. In the co-headliner, Xie Bin faces Yudi Cahyadi in a UFC featherweight bout.
Results & Scorecards
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Fight Card:
Featherweight — George Mangos vs Yuito Yanagawa
Featherweight — Ahejiang Ailinuer vs GwanWoo Lim
Featherweight — Regezhen vs Dagilsuren Chagnaadorj
Featherweight — Jin Aoi vs YoungJae Song
Bantamweight — Yunosuke Minami vs Kasib Murdoch
Bantamweight — Rabindra Dhant vs Kimbert Alintozon