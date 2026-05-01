Road To UFC Results | Season 5 Opening Rounds: Day 1

The opening round takes place across two days, Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29, at Galaxy Arena in Macau. Both days of action start at a special time: 6am ET/3am PT.

How To Watch Road To UFC In Your Country

Each day of Road To UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring an official UFC fight. On the first night, Thursday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez in a UFC lightweight main event. In the co-headliner, Xie Bin faces Yudi Cahyadi in a UFC featherweight bout.

Results & Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)