Road To UFC Season 3 Matchups

UFC Foundation
Road To UFC season three kicks off live from Shanghai, China, starting on May 18 with episodes one and two at 6am ET/ 3am PT. Episodes three and four will follow on May 19 at the same time, live on UFC Fight Pass!
Here are the official matchups for Road To UFC season three:
Bantamweight
Soo Young Yoo vs Shohei Nose
Daermisi Zhawupasi vs Ren Ozaki
Kyu Sung Kim vs Tokitaka Nakhanishi
Jieleyisi Baergeng vs Li Yunfeng
Featherweight
Shin Haraguchi vs JunYoung Hung
Zhu Kangjue vs Tatsuya Ando
Masuto Kawana vs Young Jae Song
Xie Bien vs Yibugele
Flyweight
Jiniushiyue vs Dong Hoon Choi
John Almanza vs Angad Bisht
Toki Matsui vs Ruel Panales
Kiru Singh Sahota vs Yin Shuai
Women's Strawweight
Feng Xiaocan vs Kiran Singh
Huang Feier vs Miki Motono
Priya Sharma vs Dong Xuaxiang
Shi Ming vs YeDam Seo
Recap the action from the season two finals below!
Finals | Road to UFC S2
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Finals | Road to UFC S2
/
Tags