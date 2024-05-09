 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Justin Bernard introduces a fighter during the Road to UFC event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Road To UFC

Road To UFC Season 3 Matchups

Check Out All The Fights Going Down In Shanghai On May 18 & 19 For Road To UFC Season 3 
May. 9, 2024

Road To UFC season three kicks off live from Shanghai, China, starting on May 18 with episodes one and two at 6am ET/ 3am PT. Episodes three and four will follow on May 19 at the same time, live on UFC Fight Pass

Here are the official matchups for Road To UFC season three: 

Bantamweight

Soo Young Yoo vs Shohei Nose

Daermisi Zhawupasi vs Ren Ozaki 

Kyu Sung Kim vs Tokitaka Nakhanishi 

Jieleyisi Baergeng vs Li Yunfeng 

Featherweight

Shin Haraguchi vs JunYoung Hung 

Zhu Kangjue vs Tatsuya Ando 

Masuto Kawana vs Young Jae Song 

Xie Bien vs Yibugele 

Flyweight 

Jiniushiyue vs Dong Hoon Choi 

John Almanza vs Angad Bisht 

Toki Matsui vs Ruel Panales 

Kiru Singh Sahota vs Yin Shuai 

Women's Strawweight 

Feng Xiaocan vs Kiran Singh 

Huang Feier vs Miki Motono 

Priya Sharma vs Dong Xuaxiang 

Shi Ming vs YeDam Seo 

Recap the action from the season two finals below! 

Finals | Road to UFC S2
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there's always something new to watch. Leave it to the world's authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Finals | Road to UFC S2
