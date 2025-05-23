 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Justin Bernard introduces a fighter during the Road to UFC event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Road To UFC
Results

Road To UFC Results | Season 4: Episodes 3 & 4

See The Fight Results And Official Scorecards From Road To UFC Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4, Live From The UFC Performance Institute In Shanghai China On May 23, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • May. 23, 2025

Road To UFC returns for Season 4! The opening round of this epic tournament will take place across two days, Thursday and Friday, May 22 and 23, at the UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI) in Shanghai, China. Along with athletes from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Season 4 will also include prospects from Australia and New Zealand.

ROAD TO UFC is a “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia Pacific and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities for promising talent. Road To UFC Season 4 will feature the flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight divisions.

How To Watch Road To UFC In Your Country

ROAD TO UFC Season 4 opening rounds air Thursday, May 22 and Friday, May 23. There will be two, five-fight episodes each day, with the first episode starting at 7am ET/4am PT, followed by the second episode at 9am ET/6am PT. All fights are scheduled for three rounds.

Road To UFC Official Results

Episode 3

Non-Tournament Welterweight Bout: Shogo Sato vs Kitt Campbell

Lightweight Bout: Ren Yawei vs Deni Daffa

Bantamweight Bout: Kuya Ito vs Sim Kai Xiong

Lightweight Bout: Jack Becker vs JaeHyun Park

Bantamweight Bout: Sulangrangbo vs Peter Danesoe

Episode 4

Bantamweight Bout: Rui Imura vs Nghiem Van Y

Lightweight Bout: SangWook Kim vs Daichi Kamiya

Bantamweight Bout: Zhang Quinghe vs Lawrence Lui

Lightweight Bout: Yuji Ephoevi-Ga vs Dom Mar Fan

RTU Featherweight Final Bout: Xie Bin vs Zhu Kangjie

Tags
Road To UFC
Live Results
results
fight results