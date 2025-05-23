Road To UFC Results | Season 4: Episodes 3 & 4

ROAD TO UFC is a “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia Pacific and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities for promising talent. Road To UFC Season 4 will feature the flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight divisions.

How To Watch Road To UFC In Your Country

ROAD TO UFC Season 4 opening rounds air Thursday, May 22 and Friday, May 23. There will be two, five-fight episodes each day, with the first episode starting at 7am ET/4am PT, followed by the second episode at 9am ET/6am PT. All fights are scheduled for three rounds.

Road To UFC Official Results