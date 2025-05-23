Road To UFC Results | Season 4: Episodes 3 & 4

See The Fight Results And Official Scorecards From Road To UFC Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4, Live From The UFC Performance Institute In Shanghai China On May 23, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• May. 23, 2025
Road To UFC returns for Season 4! The opening round of this epic tournament will take place across two days, Thursday and Friday, May 22 and 23, at the UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI) in Shanghai, China. Along with athletes from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Season 4 will also include prospects from Australia and New Zealand.
ROAD TO UFC is a “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia Pacific and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities for promising talent. Road To UFC Season 4 will feature the flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight divisions.
ROAD TO UFC Season 4 opening rounds air Thursday, May 22 and Friday, May 23. There will be two, five-fight episodes each day, with the first episode starting at 7am ET/4am PT, followed by the second episode at 9am ET/6am PT. All fights are scheduled for three rounds.
Road To UFC Official Results
Episode 3
Non-Tournament Welterweight Bout: Shogo Sato vs Kitt Campbell
Lightweight Bout: Ren Yawei vs Deni Daffa
Bantamweight Bout: Kuya Ito vs Sim Kai Xiong
Lightweight Bout: Jack Becker vs JaeHyun Park
Bantamweight Bout: Sulangrangbo vs Peter Danesoe
Episode 4
Bantamweight Bout: Rui Imura vs Nghiem Van Y
Lightweight Bout: SangWook Kim vs Daichi Kamiya
Bantamweight Bout: Zhang Quinghe vs Lawrence Lui
Lightweight Bout: Yuji Ephoevi-Ga vs Dom Mar Fan
RTU Featherweight Final Bout: Xie Bin vs Zhu Kangjie