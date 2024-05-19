Road To UFC Results & Scorecards | Season 3: Episodes 3 & 4

ROAD TO UFC Season 3 will feature the flyweight, bantamweight and featherweight divisions, and for the first time, the women’s strawweight division will be included.

ROAD TO UFC Season 3 opening rounds will air live prime time in Asia on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19. Each day, the first episode begins at 6am ET/ 3am PT and the second episode starts at 8am ET/ 5am PT.