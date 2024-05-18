Road To UFC Results & Scorecards | Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2

This coming weekend, 40 of Asia’s most talented MMA prospects will step into the Octagon at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai to begin a journey that could make a dream come true. The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 3 commences! After three rounds of tournament action, four division winners will be awarded a UFC contract.
ROAD TO UFC Season 3 will feature the flyweight, bantamweight and featherweight divisions, and for the first time, the women’s strawweight division will be included.
ROAD TO UFC Season 3 opening rounds will air live prime time in Asia on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19. Each day, the first episode begins at 6am ET/ 3am PT and the second episode starts at 8am ET/ 5am PT.
Episode 1
Episode 1
May 18, 2024 | UFC Performance Institute Shanghai
Bahatebole Batebolati defeats Han Seul Kim by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Season 3 of Road to UFC kicked off with a non-tournament bout in the welterweight division, as returning competitors Bahatebole Batebolati and Han Seul Kim faced off.
Kim connected with a left hand laser early in the first round that dropped Batebolati, but to his credit, the Chinese fighter recovered quickly and began working his way back into the fight.
Over the next two rounds, the duo traded blows primarily on the feet, with Kim suffering a cut over his right eye after a clash of heads in the second, and Batebolati the fresher of the two down the stretch.
The judges were called upon to determine the winner, and all three saw things the same way, awarding Batebolati the unanimous decision win. That’s now four straight wins for “Lion King,” who moves to 10-1-1 with the victory.
Feng Xiaocan defeats Kiran Singh by TKO (strikes) at 2:03 of Round 1
In the first strawweight tournament bout of the season, Feng Xiaocan mauled Kiran Singh to advance.
Holding a massive size advantage, Feng kicked things off by lighting up Singh on the feet, hurting her with long, clean strikes before the undersized Indian fighter initiated the clinch. But that was no better for her, as Feng quickly worked her way to top position, advancing to mount, where she unloaded a torrent of blows to force the stoppage.
Just a dominant effort from the 22-year-old Chinese prospect, who looks like one to watch in the tournament going forward.
Shin Haraguchi defeats JunYoung Hong by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)
After reaching the finals of last season’s lightweight tournament and coming up short, Shin Haraguchi dropped down to featherweight to begin another pursuit of a UFC contract, and opened the tournament with a grinding win over JunYoung Hong.
The Japanese wrestler played to his strengths throughout, closing the distance and dragging Hong to the canvas repeatedly in each round. While the South Korean veteran did well to work back to his feet and avoid getting stuck in bad positions, Haraguchi remained velcroed to him at all times, landing short, chipping shots to the legs and frustrating Hong at every turn.
The featherweights went the distance, but the result was never in question, as all three judges scored the fight in favor of Haraguchi, who advances to 8-1 overall and moves forward to the semifinals with his third career Road to UFC victory.
Zhu Kangjie defeats Tatsuya Ando by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)
Zhu Kangjie closed out the opening event for Season 3 of Road to UFC with a statement win in his quarterfinal matchup against Tatsuya Ando, flashing his diverse striking attack while out-working the Japanese veteran over three rounds.
The power difference between the two was evident throughout, as Zhu hurt Ando on multiple occasions, busting him up on the feet and stinging him to the body as well. While he wasn’t able to secure the finish, the 28-year-old featherweight was in control and continuing to fire throughout.
All three judges saw the fight in favor of Zhu, who advances to face Shin Haraguchi in the semifinals later this year.
Episode 2
May 18, 2024 | UFC Performance Institute Shanghai
Wang Cong defeats Paula Luna by submission (mounted guillotine) at 3:04 of Round 1
Wang Cong kicked off the second episode of Season 3 with a blistering effort against Paula Luna in a non-tournament flyweight fixture.
Luna tried to get the fight to the canvas quickly in hopes of neutralizing Wang’s significant striking advantage, but the Chinese standout took advantage of her opponent’s willingness to hunt leg locks in order to pummel her from top position. After ending up in top position, Wang showed off her developing submission game, hunting an anaconda choke before connecting her hands on a mounted guillotine and securing the tap.
Now 5-0 in MMA, Wang could very well find her way to the UFC in the near future, as she holds a kickboxing win over former flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko and bested UFC alum Wu Yanan last time out.
Dong Huaxiang defeats Priya Sharma by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
In the opening tournament contest of Episode 2, Dong Huaxiang out-worked Priya Sharma to advance to the semifinals in the strawweight competition.
This was a low-output, limited action affair, with neither woman having a great deal of success on the feet for prolonged stretches. However, Dong did well when she closed the distance and opted to grapple, taking Sharma’s back at one point and controlling the action in tight throughout.
The judges were called upon to determine the victor, and all three saw it the same way, awarding Dong a clean sweep of the scorecards and an opportunity to face the winner of the upcoming bout between Shi Ming and YeDam Seo.
Masuto Kawana defeats YoungJae Song by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)
Masuto Kawana took the first step towards replicating the feat accomplished by his friend and teammate Rinya Nakamura, advancing to the second round of this year’s featherweight tournament with a dominant win over YoungJae Song.
Kawana wrestled heavily in the opening round, blanketing the South Korean for the majority of the frame. In the second and third, he used his striking more to create opportunities to grapple, busting Song up and looking his most dominant in the final stanza.
It was a clean sweep of the scorecards for the 29-year-old Kawana, who moves to 10-3 with the victory and awaits the winner of the featured bout between Xie Bin and Yibugele.
Shi Ming defeats YeDam Seo by decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Strawweights YeDam Seo and Shi Ming battled hard for 15 minutes to determine who would face Dong Huaxiang in the semifinals.
In the opening round, Shi connected with a knee to the chin of Seo that dropped the South Korean fighter, who was able to gather herself and avoid getting finished. Seo worked her way back into the fight, using her grappling to slow things down in the second, before the two traded shots and fought tooth-and-nail to the end of the contest.
All three judges scored the fight the same, awarding Shi the unanimous decision win. The 29-year-old advances to 15-5 with the victory and will now face off with her compatriot Dong later this year with a place in the finals of the 115-pound tournament hanging in the balance.
Xie Bin defeats Yibugele by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Xie Bin made the most of his third opportunity to compete in a UFC audition, securing an impressive victory over Yibugele to close out the second of Saturday’s Road to UFC events in Shanghai.
The 26-year-old Xie showed greater patience against Yibugele, landing big shots in bursts and remaining poised in the moments when he cleanly stung his opponent. After suffering a split decision loss on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021 and a rapid submission loss to eventually tournament winner Jeong Yeong Lee in the first season of Road to UFC, “The Stalker” finally turned in a complete effort and claimed a victory, punching his ticket to the semifinals in the process.
This was a strong all-around effort from Xie, who has now won four straight and will face Japanese wrestler Masuto Kawana in the next round.