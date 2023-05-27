Road To UFC Results & Scorecards | Season 2: Episodes 1 & 2

UFC Unfiltered
ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The inaugural tournament, which started in June 2022, featured 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four men’s weight classes.
Eight mixed martial arts athletes will compete in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. To provide additional opportunities for MMA prospects in Asia, there will also be four non-tournament bouts. The ROAD TO UFC Season 2 opening round will be the first live, broadcast event to take place within the UFC PI Shanghai, the world’s largest, state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility.
All bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:
OUTSIDE ASIA: UFC FIGHT PASS
CHINA: MIGU
HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS
INDIA: SONY TEN 2
INDONESIA: MOLA
JAPAN: U-NEXT
SOUTH KOREA: TVN, TVN SHOW, TVN SPORTS, TVING
MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA
MYANMAR: CANAL+
PHILIPPINES: TAP GO, PREMIER SPORTS
SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA
THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3
VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS
May 27, 2023 | UFC Performance Institute Shanghai
Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (29-28, 29-28) defeats Topnoi Kiwram (29-28) by Split Decision
There was no feeling out process in the opening bout of the day.
Nyamjargal Tumendemberel charged right across the Octagon and took the fight to Topnoi Kiwram, who was more than willing to meet him head on and trade hands. Grappling became a more featured part of the equation later in the fight, with neither man garnering a major advantage or doing significant damage, leaving the judges tasked with determining the winner.
When the scores were tallied, the judges were split, with Tumendemberel coming away on the happy side of things. With the victory, the Mongolian flyweight advances to 7-0 as a professional, while Kiwram falls to 9-5 with the loss.
Rei Tsuruya defeats Ronal Siahaan by Submission (Kimura) at 1:19 of Round 2
Rei Tsuruya hit a takedown 10 seconds into his clash with Ronal Siahaan, and never allowed his Indonesian foe off the canvas, quickly working to the back and attacking a twister. While Siahaan gutted his way through, Tsuruya stayed a step ahead at every turn, constantly flowing to the next dominant position and continuing his attack.
Early in the second, Tsuruya hit a lovely head-and-arm throw, landing in the scarf-hold position before straightening out Siahaan’s right arm and attacking with kimura that drew out the tap.
Just a dominant showing from the young Japanese fighter, who remains undefeated and maintains his 100 percent finishing rate with the victory.
Yizha defeats Wuziaziebieke Jiahefu by Submission (Armbar) at 2:32 of Round 1
Yizha was frustrated by landing on the wrong side of a split decision verdict in last season’s featherweight finale, vowing to keep things out of the hands of the judges this time around, and he made good on that promise on Saturday.
While Wuziaziebieke was the one to bring the fight to the canvas, Yizha was quick to shift his hips and set up an armbar attack, securing the tap as soon as he shifted belly-down. Just a brilliant effort from the returning featherweight hopeful.
Mark Climaco (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Jung Hyun Lee by Unanimous Decision
The second of the flyweight contests was an ultra-competitive back-and-forth, with Mark Climaco and Jung Hyun Lee going toe-to-toe for 15 minutes.
Climaco pressed with his grappling in the first, repeatedly getting Lee to the canvas, only to have the 20-year-old South Korean pop right back up to his feet. The second was contested exclusively on the feet, with Lee holding the advantage and stinging Climaco in the closing moments before the duo resumed engaging on the feet for the majority of the third as well.
Neither man was ever able to establish clear dominance, resulting in the judges being called upon to determine a winner. In the end, all three judges saw the fight in favor of Climaco, who advanced to the semifinals and handed Lee the first loss of his professional career.
SangWon Kim defeats Keisuke Sasu by KO (right hand) at 1:42 of Round 2
SangWon Kim made sure that Keisuke Sasu failed to advance beyond the opening round for the second consecutive season, dispatching the returning Japanese competitor with a laser-targeted right hand early in the second round.
After an uneventful opening frame where the two men spent the majority of the round grappling and scrambling, Kim came out pawing with individual strikes to start the second, biding his time before following a wide left hook with a rocket of a right that found the target. Sasu spun to the ground and the end came seconds later, catapulting Kim into the next round.
Just a blistering finish to wrap up the opening collection of fights on the Road to UFC.
Episode 2
May 27, 2023 | UFC Performance Institute Shanghai
Non-Tournament Bout: Taiyilake Nueraji (China) vs HanSeul Kim (South Korea)
Flyweight Bout: Ji Niushiyue (China) vs Billy Pasulatan (Indonesia)
Featherweight Bout: Yibugele (China) vs Kouya Kanda (Japan)
Flyweight Bout: Sumit Kumar (India) vs SeungGuk Choi (Japan)
Featherweight Bout: Li Kaiwen (China) vs Lu Kai (China)
