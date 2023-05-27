Road To UFC Results & Scorecards | Season 2: Episodes 1 & 2

Eight mixed martial arts athletes will compete in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. To provide additional opportunities for MMA prospects in Asia, there will also be four non-tournament bouts. The ROAD TO UFC Season 2 opening round will be the first live, broadcast event to take place within the UFC PI Shanghai, the world’s largest, state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility.

All bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:

OUTSIDE ASIA: UFC FIGHT PASS

CHINA: MIGU

HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS

INDIA: SONY TEN 2

INDONESIA: MOLA

JAPAN: U-NEXT

SOUTH KOREA: TVN, TVN SHOW, TVN SPORTS, TVING

MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA

MYANMAR: CANAL+

PHILIPPINES: TAP GO, PREMIER SPORTS

SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA

THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3

VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS