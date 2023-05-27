 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Justin Bernard introduces a fighter during the Road to UFC event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Road To UFC Results & Scorecards | Season 2: Episodes 1 & 2

Official Results And Scorecards From Road To UFC Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2, Live From Shanghai, China 
May. 27, 2023

ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The inaugural tournament, which started in June 2022, featured 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four men’s weight classes.

Eight mixed martial arts athletes will compete in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. To provide additional opportunities for MMA prospects in Asia, there will also be four non-tournament bouts. The ROAD TO UFC Season 2 opening round will be the first live, broadcast event to take place within the UFC PI Shanghai, the world’s largest, state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility.

All bouts scheduled for three rounds. 

Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:

Road To UFC Official Results

Episode 1

May 27, 2023 | UFC Performance Institute Shanghai 

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (29-28, 29-28) defeats Topnoi Kiwram (29-28) by Split Decision 

There was no feeling out process in the opening bout of the day.

Top Noi Kiwram of Thailand battles Nyamjargal Tumendemberel of Mongolia in a flyweight fight during the Road to UFC event at the UFC Performance Institute on May 27, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC)
(L-R) Top Noi Kiwram of Thailand battles Nyamjargal Tumendemberel of Mongolia in a flyweight fight during the Road to UFC event at the UFC Performance Institute on May 27, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC)

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel charged right across the Octagon and took the fight to Topnoi Kiwram, who was more than willing to meet him head on and trade hands. Grappling became a more featured part of the equation later in the fight, with neither man garnering a major advantage or doing significant damage, leaving the judges tasked with determining the winner.

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (29-28, 29-28) defeats Topnoi Kiwram (29-28) by Split Decision

When the scores were tallied, the judges were split, with Tumendemberel coming away on the happy side of things. With the victory, the Mongolian flyweight advances to 7-0 as a professional, while Kiwram falls to 9-5 with the loss.

Rei Tsuruya defeats Ronal Siahaan by Submission (Kimura) at 1:19 of Round 2

Rei Tsuruya hit a takedown 10 seconds into his clash with Ronal Siahaan, and never allowed his Indonesian foe off the canvas, quickly working to the back and attacking a twister. While Siahaan gutted his way through, Tsuruya stayed a step ahead at every turn, constantly flowing to the next dominant position and continuing his attack.

Rei Tsuruya of Japan battles Ronal Siahaan of Indonesia in a flyweight fight during the Road to UFC event at the UFC Performance Institute on May 27, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC)
Rei Tsuruya of Japan battles Ronal Siahaan of Indonesia in a flyweight fight during the Road to UFC event at the UFC Performance Institute on May 27, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC)

Early in the second, Tsuruya hit a lovely head-and-arm throw, landing in the scarf-hold position before straightening out Siahaan’s right arm and attacking with kimura that drew out the tap.

Rei Tsuruya def. Ronal Siahaan by submission (kimura) at 1:19 of Round 2

Just a dominant showing from the young Japanese fighter, who remains undefeated and maintains his 100 percent finishing rate with the victory.

Yizha defeats Wuziaziebieke Jiahefu by Submission (Armbar) at 2:32 of Round 1

Yizha of China reacts after his victory over Wuziazibieke Jiahefu of China in a featherweight fight during the Road to UFC event at the UFC Performance Institute on May 27, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC)
Yizha of China reacts after his victory over Wuziazibieke Jiahefu of China in a featherweight fight during the Road to UFC event at the UFC Performance Institute on May 27, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC)

Yizha was frustrated by landing on the wrong side of a split decision verdict in last season’s featherweight finale, vowing to keep things out of the hands of the judges this time around, and he made good on that promise on Saturday.

Yizha def. Wuziaziebieke Jiahefu by submission (armbar) at 2:32 of Round 1

While Wuziaziebieke was the one to bring the fight to the canvas, Yizha was quick to shift his hips and set up an armbar attack, securing the tap as soon as he shifted belly-down. Just a brilliant effort from the returning featherweight hopeful.

Mark Climaco (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Jung Hyun Lee by Unanimous Decision

The second of the flyweight contests was an ultra-competitive back-and-forth, with Mark Climaco and Jung Hyun Lee going toe-to-toe for 15 minutes.

Mark Climaco attempts to take down JungHyun Lee of South Korea in a flyweight fight during the Road to UFC event at the UFC Performance Institute on May 27, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC)
Mark Climaco attempts to take down JungHyun Lee of South Korea in a flyweight fight during the Road to UFC event at the UFC Performance Institute on May 27, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC)

Climaco pressed with his grappling in the first, repeatedly getting Lee to the canvas, only to have the 20-year-old South Korean pop right back up to his feet. The second was contested exclusively on the feet, with Lee holding the advantage and stinging Climaco in the closing moments before the duo resumed engaging on the feet for the majority of the third as well.

Mark Climaco (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Jung Hyun Lee by Unanimous Decision

Neither man was ever able to establish clear dominance, resulting in the judges being called upon to determine a winner. In the end, all three judges saw the fight in favor of Climaco, who advanced to the semifinals and handed Lee the first loss of his professional career.

SangWon Kim defeats Keisuke Sasu by KO (right hand) at 1:42 of Round 2

SangWon Kim made sure that Keisuke Sasu failed to advance beyond the opening round for the second consecutive season, dispatching the returning Japanese competitor with a laser-targeted right hand early in the second round.

(R-L) SangWon Kim of South Korea knocks out Keisuke Sasu of Japan in a featherweight fight during the Road to UFC event at the UFC Performance Institute on May 27, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC)
(R-L) SangWon Kim of South Korea knocks out Keisuke Sasu of Japan in a featherweight fight during the Road to UFC event at the UFC Performance Institute on May 27, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC)

After an uneventful opening frame where the two men spent the majority of the round grappling and scrambling, Kim came out pawing with individual strikes to start the second, biding his time before following a wide left hook with a rocket of a right that found the target. Sasu spun to the ground and the end came seconds later, catapulting Kim into the next round.

SangWon Kim def. Keisuke Sasu by KO (right hand) at 1:42 of Round 2

Just a blistering finish to wrap up the opening collection of fights on the Road to UFC.

Episode 2

May 27, 2023 | UFC Performance Institute Shanghai 

Non-Tournament Bout: Taiyilake Nueraji (China) vs HanSeul Kim (South Korea) 

Flyweight Bout: Ji Niushiyue (China) vs Billy Pasulatan (Indonesia) 

Featherweight Bout: Yibugele (China) vs Kouya Kanda (Japan)

Flyweight Bout: Sumit Kumar (India) vs SeungGuk Choi (Japan)

Featherweight Bout: Li Kaiwen (China) vs Lu Kai (China) 

: